SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 16.62% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $77,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.15 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

