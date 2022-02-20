Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $14,032.19 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

