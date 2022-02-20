Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 1,291,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

