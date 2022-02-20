Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $62.21 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003905 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007502 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

