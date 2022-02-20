Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

SPT stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 1,641,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,772 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,353 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

