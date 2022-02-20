SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. 140,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

