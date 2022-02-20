Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.19.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.83 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

