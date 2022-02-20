Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 34,604 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $305.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

