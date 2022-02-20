Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,231,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,866,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock valued at $528,505,040. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

