Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

KMX opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.