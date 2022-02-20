Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,476 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

