Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 15,043 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $72,991,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

