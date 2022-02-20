STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.69 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $129.69 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004003 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 114,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

