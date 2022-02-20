Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $523.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008371 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

