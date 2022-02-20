Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PCH opened at $53.53 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

