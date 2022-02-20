Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $650,613.79

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $650,613.79 and approximately $9.93 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.89 or 1.00083033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.