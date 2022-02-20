Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.73. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $16,746,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stepan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stepan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 84,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,049. Stepan has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

