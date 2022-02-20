Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Call Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH opened at $20.04 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

