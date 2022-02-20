StockNews.com Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

