StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.