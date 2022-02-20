StockNews.com Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,453 shares of company stock worth $336,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

