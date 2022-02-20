Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Matson by 947.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 797.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Matson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Matson by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATX opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $101.72.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,930 shares of company stock worth $1,059,973. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

