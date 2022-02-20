Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

