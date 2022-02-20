Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $6,102,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NYSE AFL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

