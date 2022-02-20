StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.95

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.95 and traded as low as $21.64. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 12,496 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

