StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.95

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.95 and traded as low as $21.64. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 12,496 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
