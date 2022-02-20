StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.