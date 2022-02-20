StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

STNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

STNE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,029,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. StoneCo has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,421,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

