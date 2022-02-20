Stream Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $33,661.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

