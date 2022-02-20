Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.29

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

