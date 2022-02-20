Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.29

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.07.
About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suruga Bank (SUGBY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.