Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,272 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

