Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.90.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

