Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $4.98-$5.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

