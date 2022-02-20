Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, hitting $287.63. 1,076,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,334. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

