Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.17 billion.

Sysmex stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,631. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. Sysmex has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.41.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

