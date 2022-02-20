Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TNDM opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.22. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

