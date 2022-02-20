Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

