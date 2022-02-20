TD Securities Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 989,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 924,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 542,723 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.