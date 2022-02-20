Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$64.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$47.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.