Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 474,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.83 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

