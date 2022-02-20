Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 110 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Temenos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.18.

TMSNY stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

