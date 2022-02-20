TerraUSD (UST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $299.26 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and $299.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 12,060,191,433 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.