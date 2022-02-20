The ChampCoin (TCC) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $105.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00275487 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005609 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.86 or 0.01184094 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

