The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €133.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.17 ($187.69).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €160.48 and its 200 day moving average is €154.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

