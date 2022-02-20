The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 855 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.57) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 674.40 ($9.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82).

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). Insiders acquired 3,560 shares of company stock worth $1,810,184 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

