The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $577.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

