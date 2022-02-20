The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HCKT stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $577.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $23.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
