The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $530.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.18 million and the highest is $549.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $492.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. 670,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

