The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.