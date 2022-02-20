The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AZZ were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AZZ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AZZ by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

