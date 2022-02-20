The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $693,000 Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

