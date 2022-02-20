The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Materion worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.85 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

